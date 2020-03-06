Should You Buy a House with a Mudroom?

Many families, particularly those with children and pets, struggle to keep their homes clean. Kids can bring dirt and mud into a house on their shoes, feet and clothes. If there isn’t a place to clean up quickly, grime can be carried throughout the house. A mudroom can be a simple and convenient solution.

Location and Design of a Mudroom

A mudroom is a separate room that is situated between an outside door and the rest of the house. Mudrooms are typically located near a back door or garage, not at the main entrance.

A mudroom is a place for people to remove shoes, boots, coats, hats and gloves; to leave wet umbrellas; and to wipe pets’ feet before anyone enters the main part of the house. It may have chairs or benches where people can sit to easily remove their shoes or boots, hooks on the walls to hang coats and hats, shelves, or even a closet.

Mudrooms often have a washer and dryer right in the room or adjacent to it. That makes it easy to immediately launder dirty and wet clothes so they don’t smell or develop mold. A mudroom also has flooring that is easy to sweep and mop.

Is a Mudroom Right for Your Family?

If members of your family usually enter the house from the garage, or if your kids and pets frequently play in the backyard, a mudroom can be an excellent way to contain the mess and keep the rest of the house clean. It may be particularly helpful if you plan to buy a house in a rural area or in a place that gets a lot of rainy weather.

Having a dedicated mudroom can serve as a reminder to children to clean up before moving on to the rest of the house. Kids or parents can also bring in toys, clean them and allow them to dry off in the mudroom.

Since a mudroom has a door, it can stop pets from immediately setting off for the main living area before someone has had a chance to wipe their paws. That can help you avoid having to clean up muddy footprints all over the house and furniture.

Floors in mudrooms are designed to be easy to clean, which means you won’t need to spend a lot of time on chores. You also won’t have to worry about keeping the mudroom spotless. If you have guests, you can simply close the door to block the mudroom from view. Just don’t let the mess in the mudroom build for too long, or you may bring dirt into the house anyway, and dirty and wet clothes may smell.

Resale Value

A mudroom can increase a home’s value. The convenience of having a separate area to contain messes appeals to many homebuyers, particularly those with young children. If you were to decide to sell your home down the road, a mudroom could be an important feature that could help you attract a buyer.