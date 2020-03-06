Which Bathroom Upgrades Have the Highest ROI?

If you want to remodel your bathroom, expensive upgrades may not pay off when you sell your house.
Homebuyers want bathrooms that are attractive and functional.
Replace any dated or worn-out fixtures with ones that are modern, simple and neat.
Installing an energy-efficient sink, shower or toilet may appeal to buyers since they would have lower water bills.
Replace your old vanity with one that has an attractive sink and fixtures, a granite or marble countertop and storage space.
Install new flooring, but look for reasonably priced materials.
Many homebuyers want a bathtub, but you shouldn’t waste money on a Jacuzzi since most people don’t use them much.