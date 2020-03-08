NAR Announces Changes to Upcoming Conference Schedule

The National Association of REALTORS® announced that it will not hold two conferences scheduled to take place in California later this month.

NAR’s Joint AE Institute (March 13-16 in San Diego) and the REALTOR® Broker Summit (March 31-April 1 in Los Angeles) will not be held as planned in response to coronavirus concerns, particularly those emerging on the West Coast of the United States. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after the state’s first death connected to coronavirus. As of Wednesday, March 4, the state reported more than 50 confirmed cases across 12 counties.

NAR is considering alternatives and potential avenues through which to reschedule, relocate or redesign these conferences later in 2020.

In effort to help its 1.4 million members respond to the virus’ potential impact on the real estate industry, NAR has prepared REALTOR®-specific guidance while also offering assistance to state and local REALTOR® associations addressing the issue in their own communities.

NAR will announce decisions about additional upcoming events as those determinations are made in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.