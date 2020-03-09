Picking Out the Right Upholstery Fabrics for Your Home

If you’re the type who likes to get hands-on with the interior design process in your home, then you know that finding just the right upholstery fabric can be both incredibly exciting and surprisingly difficult. Whether it’s for the entire couch in the living room or just a few throw pillows in the bedroom, there are plenty of considerations to take into account before settling on the perfect fabric. Here are a few tips to help find the right choice for each room in the house.

Style and Aesthetic

Of course, the first thing we look to when picking out new upholstery is the visual aspect. How will it complement the rest of the room? Will it make this piece of furniture the new focal point or will it blend in with its surroundings? From solid colors to vibrant patterns and prints, the hardest part is usually narrowing it down to a fabric that suits your design aesthetic.

Durability

There are certain parts of the home that receive more wear and tear than the rest. In these particular spaces you may want to opt for a performance fabric. These days, there are plenty of luxurious options that can withstand whatever your children and pets throw at it. A stain-resistant fabric is also ideal for entertaining areas because there’s nothing worse than when someone spills a glass of red wine at a party.

Care and Cleaning

Since not all fabrics are created equal, you’ll want to take note of any particular cleaning instructions before making a decision. Some fabrics might simply need to be vacuumed occasionally while others could require using a specific cleaner or brush regularly to keep it looking its best. If the fabric is not resistant to UV-fading, then try to make sure it’s out of the sunlight for most of the day.

Tactile Experience

While some people prioritize a fabric that looks luxurious, for others it’s even more important that it feels luxurious. Whether it’s a silky satin or a plush velvet, your furniture should be finished with a material that’s comfortable when sitting or lying down on it.