Pros and Cons of Buying a House With Vaulted Ceilings

Vaulted ceilings can be found in homes with a variety of architectural styles that were built in several time periods. They can have straight or curved sides and symmetrical or asymmetrical lines. Here are some factors to consider if a house with vaulted ceilings comes up in your home search.

Lots of Natural Light

The high walls may have large windows that let in plenty of natural light and allow residents to look out at the surrounding landscape. Vaulted ceilings also often have skylights. In addition, the design of vaulted ceilings allows for exposed beams, which many homebuyers like.

More Space, but not Necessarily Usable

A house with vaulted ceilings has an open feeling that makes it seem large and impressive. It’s important to note, however, that even though a room with vaulted ceilings has more space, it doesn’t have any more usable floor space than a room of the same square footage with ceilings of an average height. You could put in some tall bookcases or place artwork high on the walls, but you wouldn’t get any additional floor space.

High Heating Bills

The biggest downside of vaulted ceilings is the cost for heating. Since heat rises, the upper part of the room would be warm and you might have to pay a lot more to keep the lower area where people spend time at a comfortable temperature than you would if the house had ceilings of a typical height. You could use ceiling fans to distribute warm air or install radiant floor heating to keep the room warm.

Maintenance Problems

Cleaning the ceiling and dusting the blades on ceiling fans can be challenging in a room with a high vaulted ceiling. You might need extension tools and a ladder. In addition, cleaning the glass in skylights can be tricky. If the ceiling needed to be repainted, you might have to hire a contractor.

Less Room for Storage

With vaulted ceilings, it’s not possible to have an attic above that area. If only part of the house has vaulted ceilings and another section of the home has an attic above it, or if there is a basement, storage might not be a problem. Think about how much space your family would need for storage and ask yourself if there would be enough.

Is a House With Vaulted Ceilings Right for You?

Vaulted ceilings can make a house look and feel brighter and more open. They can also create practical issues, such as high energy bills, difficult maintenance and limited storage space. Think about each of these factors to decide whether to buy a house with high ceilings.