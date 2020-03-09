Second Century Ventures Expands REACH Program to United Kingdom; Applications Open Summer 2020

Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® announced plans to expand the REACH program to the United Kingdom.

The award-winning REACH technology scale up program announced plans to expand outside the U.S. in June 2019 and has since opened programs in Australia and Canada. Selected as the third region for expansion, the UK is consistently ranked among the top countries in the world for its active role in the field of innovation by the Global Innovation Index.

“It speaks to the overwhelming success and efficacy of REACH’s international ambitions that we are able to name the UK our third region of expansion in less than one year,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of REALTORS® and president of Second Century Ventures. “With shared eagerness between U.S. and UK industries to support and advance real estate, we look forward to amplifying REACH’s global impact as we extend the program to a new continent and a new network of innovators.”

Content Square 1.

REACH UK will be led by Valentina Shegoyan, who brings over 15 years of experience in real estate, technology and financial advisory.

“I am excited to join the Second Century Ventures team and lead the REACH UK program,” she says. “Real estate professionals and proptech entrepreneurs play critical roles in driving innovation in real estate. I look forward to strengthening the connection between those creating new technology and those eager to apply it in their businesses while further enhancing REACH’s global network of innovators and real estate professionals.”

Based in London, the REACH UK team will work closely with NAEA Propertymark, the UK’s leading professional body for estate agency personnel, representing members who practice from over 12,000 offices in all aspects of property services.

Content Square 2.

“With its members-first philosophy, we are thrilled to see the REACH program come to the UK,” says Mark Hayward, NAEA Propertymark chief executive. “We recognize the importance of technology in real estate and are keen to be an active supporter of the REACH UK program.”

The REACH program launched REACH Australia in June of 2019 and REACH Canada in February 2020.

“Home to some of the largest global real estate events, the European market has a significant impact on global real estate technology,” says Dave Garland, managing director of Second Century Ventures. “REACH UK represents a pivotal opportunity to help support and connect entrepreneurs across multiple markets and further broaden our worldwide network of investors, mentors, advisors and tech enthusiasts.”

Content Square 3.

Applications for REACH UK will open in Summer 2020. For more information and to be notified when applications open, visit www.nar-reach.com/uk/.