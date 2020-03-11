3 Decor Myths That Have Been Busted

Decor trends ebb and flow, and as time passes, hard and fast decor rules start to become more fluid. Don’t limit yourself because of decorating restrictions you heard long ago; let your creativity out by ensuring that you know these decor myths have been busted.

Don’t Mix Patterns

Traditional rules suggest that you should never risk mixing patterns. This is a myth from a bygone era that you shouldn’t be afraid to disregard. Contemporary maximalist style looks stunning and glamorous, and its bold mashup of a variety of patterns, floral and colors reminds us that a cohesive aesthetic is possible to achieve without requiring all accents to be uniform. You don’t have to embrace the maximalist decor style to benefit from a pop of variety with a few well-selected contrasting patterns.

Stay Away From Dark Colors

Dark colors, particularly for wall paint, were considered taboo and to be avoided at all costs. The popular perception was that dark color choices would make rooms feel cramped and dingy. However, this decor myth is slowly being busted as more and more homeowners are choosing rich and bold colors for their rooms. Deep navy blues, rich emeralds and even matte blacks are heralding a new era of luxurious design trends. Surprisingly, some rooms may even appear a little larger when all walls are dark, creating a cozy and enveloping feel that’s ideal for a room meant for relaxing. Still not ready to commit? Try a bold and dark accent wall in your room to anchor the space.

Hang Art High on the Walls

You may naturally gravitate toward hanging your art high on the walls, but this is one decor habit you need to break. This is a myth brought about by simple ignorance. Bust it and instead take a page from art galleries; hang your art at eye level so that everyone can enjoy its beautiful aesthetic.

We all fall prey to decor myths from time to time, it’s natural since style continues to evolve. Don’t let yourself get stuck in a rut because you were limiting your creativity by following decor myths.