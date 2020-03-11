3 Unique Tips for Picking the Perfect House Color

There’s no doubt that curb appeal can significantly boost your home’s overall value and saleability. And while painting your home is necessary to protect it from weather damage and dry rot, your home’s paint color can also do a lot more. A great exterior paint color can do a lot to ensure that your investment looks its best and, when the time comes, will appeal to homebuyers. Thankfully, choosing the perfect house color doesn’t need to be overwhelming. A few unique but effective tips will guarantee that you make the best color choice for your home.

Get Local Inspiration

Home websites and Pinterest boards may have their place, but nothing can give you insight into your local area’s home style more than taking a tour of your town. The perfect color will blend seamlessly into your neighborhood while still remaining stylish. If a color you picked clashes with the general surroundings and is not a usual home color, it can be jarring to passersby and scare off future potential homebuyers. Find inspiration by looking around your town and bringing that to your neighborhood.

Become All About That Base

When you are overwhelmed by choices, it can be easy to get stuck on the minor details rather than focusing on the big picture. Narrow down your options by focusing on the base color of your home. Once you have found a color that you love, you can find complementing accent colors for your trim and shutters.

Content Square 1.

Make It Mini

It’s not uncommon to make a decision on your colors and be struck with a moment of indecision. If you need to truly visualize your color selection, get creative! Paint an inexpensive wooden playhouse with your desired base and trim colors to get a unique perspective on your chosen aesthetic before investing in painting your home. If you have children, they will love having a mini version of your home (down to the paint colors), and if you don’t have children, a playhouse can serve as an excellent donation to a local children’s charity.