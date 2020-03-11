4 Spaces in Your Home That You’re Not Cleaning Enough

Keeping a clean home is important for everyone, and even if you are a self-proclaimed “neat-nick,” there is a chance you have some areas in your home that could use some extra love. Make sure to add these areas to your next cleaning list and ensure that you give them the attention they need for a grime-free home.

Your Furniture

You know to wash your sheets often to avoid accumulation from gross residue and allergens. However, your furniture, particularly your couches and reclining chairs, is likely overlooked though you and your family spend a lot of time sitting on it. If you aren’t frequently vacuuming your furniture, you are harboring dust, crumbs and worse. Make it a point to frequently vacuum upholstered furniture. For added freshness, lightly coat your cushions with baking soda and let it sit before vacuuming.

Your Mattress

Keep your mattress as fresh as possible by using the same techniques you would use for your couch. Baking soda and a good vacuum can go a long way to reducing allergen accumulation, allowing you to rest and breathe easily.

Your Shower Curtain Liner

You likely give attention to your shower, but many people miss addressing the shower curtain liner in the process. If your curtain is ignored for too long, it can accumulate scum just like a dirty bathtub. Luckily, most liners do well in the washing machine, making it easy to address the problem.

Light Switches

There are few items in your home that your family touches as frequently as your light switches. Make a note to wipe them down semi-frequently to prevent the accumulation of grime. And if a member of your household is sick, it’s imperative to give a quick disinfecting wipe down to your light switches. Germs can live on surfaces for a surprisingly long time depending on the virus. Keep the rest of your family healthy by mitigating the spread of germs on your light switches.

Keep your home sparkling by addressing those too-often ignored areas throughout your home.