5 Housekeeping Hacks Your Mother Never Taught You

Housekeeping is an art as much as it is a science, and while there are some of us that are more naturally gifted in this subject, we all can stand to learn a few neat tips and tricks when it comes to caring for our home. Whether you are a self-proclaimed slob in recovery or happen to be the tidiest person you know, extra cleaning hacks can go a long way to making your chores faster and easier to manage.

Clean Your Windows in Code

A streak-free shine is all we want when it comes to our windows. The last thing you will want to do is rewash the inside and the outside of your window to address a mystery streak. Instead, clean your windows in code. Clean the inside by wiping horizontally and the outside by wiping vertically. The next time the sun illuminates those pesky streaks, you’ll know exactly where to go.

Toss Cold Water on Grease Spills

Wood floors are beautiful and timeless, but they can be stained or damaged if you don’t care for them properly. If your wood floor comes into contact with a grease spill, immediately toss cold water onto the problem area. The congealed grease won’t soak into the wood, allowing you to easily and effectively clean up the mess.

Let Your Dishwasher Do Double Duty

Put your dishwasher to work by cleaning plastic children’s toys and glass lighting fixtures. The next time you have to clean a set of plastic blocks, don’t worry about using a spray cleaner or hand washing them. Just stick them in the dishwasher and wait for them to get safely sanitized and ready for your germ-making munchkin to use them again.

Use a Lint Roller on Your Lamp Shades

Lamp shades accumulate dust easily, and since they’re often lit up, it’s very visible. The combination of plastic and fabric material may seem difficult to clean, but it’s a snap if you use a lint roller to collect the dust.

Keep Your Mirror Fog-Free

If a foggy bathroom mirror bothers you, rub in a small bit of shaving cream the next time you clean your mirrors. You’ll be amazed to find a steamy bathroom with a clear reflection.