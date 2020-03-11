Affordable Luxuries to Easily Upgrade Your Space

Bringing little luxuries into your home can elevate your space and daily living far more than you might expect. You already work hard to keep your home decluttered and well decorated, so make certain that your home truly feels like an inviting oasis by adding a few items to take your home to the next level. You’ll wonder why you didn’t spring for these affordable luxuries sooner.

Kitchen Faucet With a Pull Down Sprayer

Cleaning your dishes is always a chore, but a new faucet with a pull-down sprayer could be just what you need to stop dreading doing the dishes. New spray faucets have an industrial design and a lot more power than the spray nozzles of old. As an added bonus, a new faucet can lend a modern look to your current kitchen aesthetic.

Robot Vacuum

A robot vacuum is the perfect investment for the homeowner on the go. If your busy life prevents you from keeping your home clean as well or as often as you would like, there are few things more soothing than arriving home to find that your home is spic-and-span. A good robot vacuum can remove dust and dirt throughout your home without you needing to lift a finger…talk about a feeling of luxury. With a range of prices depending on their features, you’re likely to find one that will fit within your budget and lifestyle.

New Artwork

Just like fresh flowers, new artwork can elevate your space and bring life and a pop of color into your home. Whether you opt to frame a large family photo or go on the hunt for a painting that fits your style, there are many tricks to keep artwork affordable while having a big impact on the aesthetic of your home. Estate sales, yard sales and overstock home stores are an ideal place to find inexpensive artwork. Don’t be afraid to find a sale piece just to keep the frame. This can be an inexpensive way to frame your favorite painting or photo.

Dual Shower Head

You probably know that a good shower head can make all the difference in your morning routine, but a dual shower head can offer additional benefits. The top showerhead can provide a relaxing stream of water for a tall adult’s shower needs, while the bottom spray shower head is ideal for a child’s shower or to rinse a pet during bathtime. Alternatively, for added luxury during your shower, both heads can be used at once.

Affordable upgrades for your home can have a large impact on your comfort and don’t have to empty your pocketbook.