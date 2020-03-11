Clever Tricks to Help You Stick to Your Healthy Eating Goals

There’s no arguing that sticking to your healthy eating goals is easier said than done. Healthy eating can be rife with obstacles, making it all too easy to get discouraged in the process. Luckily, implementing a few easy strategies can go far when it comes to making healthy eating approachable. These clever tricks may be all you need to jumpstart your health once and for all.

Double-Duty Cooking

Meal prepping is often held up as the key to healthy eating, but while it works well for some, it may not for others. Not everyone has the time or energy to meal prep enormous batches of food at the beginning of the week, and many foods simply should not be kept in the fridge that long. Instead, have your cooking do double duty by adding an extra serving of protein that you are already making for dinner that night. Whether you cook an extra chicken breast or an extra serving of fish, you will have the makings of a healthy lunch that you can add veggies and healthy carbs to without having to resort to eating a duplicate recipe the next day.

Sheet Pan Meals

Getting over your aversion to broccoli likely isn’t the only thing standing in your way when it comes to healthy eating. If fatigue gets in the way in the evenings after work, opt to cook a sheet pan meal. This setup simply requires the cook to arrange meat—often chicken or fish—and some vegetables on a sheet pan and cook everything together. This technique not only guarantees tasty roasted veggies with a well-cooked meat, but it also eliminates most dishes used to cook, making it a weeknight dinner’s saving grace.

Pre-Wash Your Fruit and Veggies

Everyone has good intentions when they’re standing in the produce aisle. No one means to waste the fresh food they bought, but too often our good intentions become food waste. To prevent this from happening, pre-wash your produce to ensure there are no obstacles to reaching for a quick bite of fruit or a handful of vegetables when you need a snack.

Buy To-Go Containers

If you are headed to work, a family event or a long trip, you will need some food along the way. Set yourself up for success by purchasing containers to take any prepared food with you when you need to leave the house.