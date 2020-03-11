Effortless Good Habits to Form This Year

Whether you have a new year’s resolution to keep, or simply decided this very morning to set a new long-term goal, forming intentional habits serves as the foundation for every good outcome. Unfortunately, creating better habits can seem like an uphill battle. The key is to make small changes that are virtually effortless and watch them build into big results.

Meal Prep Fresh Veggies

Eating healthy can be a struggle. Set yourself up for success by meal prepping fresh veggies to eat throughout the week whenever you get the urge to snack. If you find that your schedule is too full to add one more thing, buy deli-made veggie platters from your local grocery store. A veggie-based party platter can be an excellent source of snacking throughout the week, making reaching for a nutritious item a no-brainer.

Go to Bed 10 Minutes Early

Experts say the average adult needs 7-8 hours of sleep, yet very few people actually get that much shut-eye. If you find yourself constantly hitting the snooze button in the mornings, make an effort to go to bed 10 minutes earlier. This effortless action can ensure that you are more aware of your bedtime routine—likely allowing you to get even more time for sleep down the road.

Save Your Change the Modern Way

There is no doubt that your extra pennies and dimes start to add up. However, in the world of online payments and debit cards, it’s unlikely that you always carry loose change physically. That’s where electronic saving programs can come in handy. Some banks and a variety of smartphone apps can help you save in small amounts using your bank account. Did you buy a muffin for $2.50? Just like the giant change jars of old, your app can move that spare fifty cents to savings.

Quickly Stretch Every Hour

More and more studies have shown that a sedentary lifestyle leads to a significantly higher risk of health problems, and experts seem to agree that “sitting is the new smoking” as a result. If you have a desk job, simply set a reminder to stand once every hour for a few minutes. A quick stretch during this time can do wonders.

Little effortless habits may not seem like much, but nothing can get you closer to a goal than a sustainable daily regimen. These little changes can have a huge impact as a result. The only thing left to do is start.