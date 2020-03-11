Fruits and Veggies to Avoid “Garden Variety” Healthy Meals

Sticking to a diet that supports wellness means including a variety of fruits and vegetables into your daily meal plan. This can sometimes mean finding yourself in a rut when it comes to your food choices. If you are struggling with a “garden variety” diet of fruits and veggies, it may be time to branch out and add some other foods to your next shopping list.

Kiwi

The kiwi fruit doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin E, folate and potassium, the kiwi also boasts a high amount of fiber. They also have a lot of antioxidants and contain about 273 percent of your daily recommended value of vitamin C. Plus, their vibrant color and unique sweetness makes them an ideal snack for the whole family.

Seaweed

Seaweed is a good source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. This low-calorie food is also one of the best natural sources of iodine, which is an essential mineral that your thyroid gland needs to produce thyroid hormones. Its unique flavor may take some getting used to, but with new varieties of roasted and flavored seaweed snacks becoming more popular, you’re sure to find some to your liking.

Parsnip

This root vegetable may closely resemble the carrot, but it is found on far fewer menus. Parsnips are a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K and folate, as well as several other important micronutrients in every serving. Most notably, perhaps, is its high water and fiber content, making it an ideal vegetable to consider incorporating into your diet if you have a goal of healthy weight loss.

Blackberries

Often shunned in favor of easier-to-find raspberries, blackberries should certainly hold a spot on your menu. This tart and tasty berry is packed with vitamin C and contains a hefty helping of fiber without a high sugar content.

Keeping your diet full of micronutrient rich fruits and veggies doesn’t have to be boring, and with the variety available to you, there’s no reason to get stuck in a rut.