Is Public Wi-Fi Safe?

Public Wi-Fi is convenient, but also risky since it usually isn’t encrypted.

If you use public Wi-Fi, ask an employee for the network name so you don’t accidentally use a fake network created by hackers.

A virtual private network can keep your data safe, but make sure you use one from a reputable company.

Your cellular network is safer than public Wi-Fi and worth any extra cost.

Many businesses request personal information for marketing purposes, but hackers could steal that data and use it for identity theft.

Before using public Wi-Fi, turn off file sharing and make sure your firewall and antivirus software are up to date.