Top 5 Spring Cleaning Tasks to Prioritize

The glowing sunbeams outside are highlighting everything in its path. You watch as the spring rays illuminate the vibrant blooms outdoors…and all the smudges on your windowpane. Perhaps it’s this that gives us the itch to dive into spring cleaning. If you’re ready to address your spring cleaning list, but don’t know where to start, these are the tasks that should take priority.

Clean the Windows

Between grime from winter storms and fingerprints from house-bound children, you likely have a lot of smudges on your windows. With the aforementioned sunshine, you’ll want to address this less backbreaking task to ensure that you can enjoy the view of all the blooming foliage that spring weather brings.

Tackle the Trash Can

Perhaps the grossest item on the list, your trash can holds gunk and grime on the daily. Give it some extra love—and a hefty spray down outside—this spring. This will ensure that you’re not harboring unsightly gunk, unwanted germs or unpleasant odors in your kitchen.

Care for Your Fridge (and Freezer)

You likely have unused or expired items in your refrigerator and freezer. Now is an excellent time to remove everything, give the inside a wipe down and toss any inedible food items. Expired foods can breed bacteria and unused condiments take up valuable real estate in your fridge. Once you’ve tackled the inside of the fridge and freezer, keep your appliance running smoothly by cleaning the dust out of the refrigerator coils.

Clean Your Oven

Your oven is an appliance that gets heavy use and is prone to see a lot of messes. Clean it now before the weather gets too hot to pleasantly do a cleaning cycle. Now is the ideal time to address the buildup from all of those winter baking sessions.