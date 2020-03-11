Top Smart Home Items You’ll Wish You Bought Sooner

As technology improves, smart home items have become more and more prevalent in the average home. What used to be science fiction is now part of many homeowner’s daily lives, and for a reason. The right smart home product can make your everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable. These smart home items may not seem like must-haves now, but once you have them, you’ll wish you’d bought them sooner.

Nest Thermostat

Not only is a smart thermostat a huge convenience for the adults in your home, but it can also save you money long-term. Traditional programmable thermostats can save money by allowing you to input your normal schedule and command that your thermostat goes into an economic setting while you’re away at work. This convenient feature is taken a step higher with new smart devices; smart thermostats are designed to detect your presence in the home. If they do not sense movement or a connected device, the thermostat will automatically go into an eco setting to save you money and keep your home greener.

Robot Vacuum

If you can’t justify hiring a cleaning person and don’t have the time to devote to constant vacuuming, a smart robot vacuum can be an ideal solution. Set your vacuum to roam the house while you are out and come home to fresh vacuum lines on your carpet and a dust-free wood floor. These smart devices can pair with your phone allowing you to command an extra run whenever there’s a popcorn spill during movie night.

Smart Bulbs

Seemingly a novelty item at first glance, smart LED bulbs can lessen your electric bill and provide much-needed convenience daily. Whether you need to turn on the porch light as you arrive home at night, or simply want to quickly dim the lights for a romantic dinner at home, these bulbs allow you to do so from your smart device or phone. Nightstand lamps, porch lights and kids’ room lights are all ideal candidates for smart bulb replacement. Simply use a voice command to turn off your lamp after you’ve gotten comfortable in your bed or use your phone to turn off lights that your children chronically forget to shut off. Most notably, the ability to turn off all your lights from afar ensures that on your next vacation, you don’t need to worry about racking up a high electric bill.