Can’t Pay Your Property Taxes? Here Are Possible Solutions

If you can’t afford your property taxes, don’t ignore the bill.

If you don’t pay, a tax lien can be put on your house, and you may lose your home.

You can appeal the assessed value of your house if you think it’s inaccurate. That could reduce your tax bill.

You may be able to lower your bill if you are eligible for a property tax abatement based on your age, disability, income or personal status.

However, that might not be an option if you already owe back taxes.

Other options include a deferral to pay your bill later and a repayment plan to spread out payments.

