Does Your House Have Water Damage You Can’t See?

Share This Post Now!

Homes are filled with empty spaces where water can collect out of sight.

Turn on faucets and look for leaks under sinks.

Soft, stained, drooping, or buckling drywall or ceiling materials indicate a hidden leak.

Damaged flooring materials can mean that water has seeped beneath the floor.

Visible mold or a musty odor may be evidence of a widespread mold problem that could affect your family’s health.

If your water bill went up for no apparent reason, you may have a leak somewhere.

Don’t ignore evidence of water damage. The problem may be more serious than you realize.

Delaying repairs will cost you a lot more in the long run.