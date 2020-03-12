How to Talk to Your Kids About a Long-Distance Move

Moving can be scary for kids, especially when relocating across the country.

As soon as the impending move is definite, hold a family meeting.

Give your children as much information as possible and encourage them to ask questions.

Ask them what they know about the area where you will be living and clear up any misconceptions.

Allow your kids to express the wide range of emotions they are feeling.

Choose a moving date that will be minimally disruptive to your children.

Let your kids decide how to decorate their new rooms and help you pack.

Figure out how your children will keep in touch with old friends.