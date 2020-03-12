Ryan Smith of RE/MAX Properties Honored as No. 1 RE/MAX Agent in U.S. for Closed Transactions

Ryan Smith, a broker and sales associate at RE/MAX Properties in Illinois, was recently honored as the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in the U.S. for closed transactions. Smith also received the prestigious Diamond Club Award for earning top commissions in 2019.

The awards were presented at the 44th annual RE/MAX R4 Convention. The event was held at the MGM Grand Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and attended by more than 7,000 agents from 67 countries.

Smith is the director of REO at RE/MAX Properties, specializing in distressed properties. He grew his business 75 percent in 2019, completing 412 transactions, up from 235 in 2018. In total, Smith has closed more than 4,500 properties throughout his career. By providing exceptional value, knowledge and service for his clients, Smith believes he is on track for another strong year.

Smith began his real estate career with RE/MAX Properties in 2005 after serving in the United States Navy for four years. He received the Rising Star of the Year award during his first year as a sales associate and went on to earn numerous awards with RE/MAX, LLC and the Chicago Association of Realtors®. Smith ranked as the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in the state of Illinois for the last three years.

“RE/MAX Properties is proud to have Ryan Smith as part of our team. It’s exciting to watch his career grow year after year,” says Coya Smith, broker/owner, RE/MAX Properties. “Ryan accurately reads the market and advises his clients on both pricing and pre-marketing strategies (whether repairs or staging are necessary). He also provides his clients with updated technology, market enhancements and skilled negotiations, all which lead to smooth closings. He always provides his clients with the utmost professionalism, which is evident by his client referrals and continued business growth each year. We congratulate Ryan and look forward to what’s next for this fabulous goal setter in 2020.”

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.