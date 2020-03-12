Leveraging Vendor Relationships to Get Leads

Just like any job, real estate is about the network you build. You can receive referrals from existing client relationships, but that’s not the only way. By setting up a network of preferred vendors, you can ensure your clients are taken care of while building relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Here are the relationships you can leverage:

Mortgage Lender

Content Square 1.

This is possibly the most valuable relationship to leverage. More and more consumers are seeking out pre-approvals before deciding to hire a real estate agent. That’s why it’s important to be connected with several reputable local lenders who can connect you with potential buyers. This is a win-win scenario because if the consumer comes to you first, you can guide them to one of your preferred lenders when they decide to buy.

Attorney

Real estate attorneys can keep a deal going even if there are significant legal challenges. By partnering with a few trusted attorneys, you can ensure your clients are protected, but also use that relationship to obtain leads. This is particularly helpful when it comes to finding seller leads, because they have often worked with an attorney before during their purchase, but they may be seeking out a different agent for this transaction.

Content Square 2.

Insurance Agent

Many homeowners bundle their auto and home policies, so it’s important to connect with well-respected insurance agents who can send business your way. A good insurance partner can get comprehensive coverage with affordable rates while also helping you out with possible leads.

Home Inspector

Content Square 3.

Some homeowners prefer to get their property inspected before putting it on the market. This helps them know what repairs to make to get the most out of their home when it comes time to sell. Partnering with a couple of solid home inspectors can help you get listings, and they’ll also be grateful for the buyer leads you provide when you put offers together.

Remember, however, that leads aren’t everything. You want to make sure your clients have the support they deserve—that’s how you get return clients. The most important thing is that you’re partnering with vendors that you can trust to take care of your client throughout the entire real estate transaction, and beyond.