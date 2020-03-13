Ask the Right Questions at an Open House

Before you attend an open house, prepare a list of questions to ask the real estate agent:

Are there any known problems with the home?

Has the house been updated? Does it need any significant repairs?

How much are the average utility costs?

What is the community like? Ask about the neighbors, stores, restaurants, entertainment, crime, noise and schools.

Why is the owner selling? (There could be a problem with the house or the neighborhood, or the seller may be motivated to lower the price.)

How long has the home been on the market?

Has the asking price been reduced?

Has anyone else made an offer?

By asking these questions, you’ll have a better idea of the home’s quality and whether or not you’re interested in buying.