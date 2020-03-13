Search
Does Your Elderly Parent Need Help?

Look for these signs of a problem:

Neglected maintenance or an odor in the house

Piles of mail and newspapers

Expired or spoiled food, or not enough food; weight loss

Dirty clothes or poor hygiene

Bruises, cuts or scrapes

Scratches or dents on your parent’s car

Overdue bills or collection notices

Change in mood or loss of energy

These conditions may be due to mental decline, arthritis, medication side effects, depression or financial problems. Ask questions to pinpoint the cause.

If you suspect a physical or mental problem, take your parent to the doctor.

