Does Your Elderly Parent Need Help?

Look for these signs of a problem:
Neglected maintenance or an odor in the house
Piles of mail and newspapers
Expired or spoiled food, or not enough food; weight loss
Dirty clothes or poor hygiene
Bruises, cuts or scrapes
Scratches or dents on your parent’s car
Overdue bills or collection notices
Change in mood or loss of energy
These conditions may be due to mental decline, arthritis, medication side effects, depression or financial problems. Ask questions to pinpoint the cause.
If you suspect a physical or mental problem, take your parent to the doctor.