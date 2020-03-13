Should You Buy a House at Auction?

Houses are sold at auction “as is.”

In most cases, you won’t be able to view a house or have it inspected.

If you buy a house with a tax lien, you will become responsible for back taxes. You can pay for a title search to get more information.

You might be able to buy a house in good condition or one in a new development at a low price.

Bidding lasts a predetermined amount of time and may occur online or in person.

You will have to provide proof of identity and financial resources, and possibly a refundable deposit.

Most auction companies require cash, but some allow financing.