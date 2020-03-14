Matt Dimmick: Focused on Relationships

Vitals: Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group

Years in Business: 26

Size: 2 offices, 400 agents

Regions Served: Southcentral Alaska (Anchorage and Wasilla)

www.alaskarealestate.com

Matt Dimmick, a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, is a founding member of Keller Williams Realty Alaska Group, located in Anchorage, Eagle River, Wasilla and Soldotna, Alaska.

Dimmick came to real estate by way of the oil business, but decided he wanted a career where he had more than just a few customers. Since he already had his real estate license, he chose a new direction. Dimmick started with Prudential Real Estate in 1994 and switched to Keller Williams 12 years later. Now he heads the Alaska office and loves everything about life in the Northwest.

What is the market like in Alaska?

Matt Dimmick: The market has been good, though it’s down about 2 percent this year. We sell 200-250 houses a month, on average, with the average sales price being around $370,000, with 45 days on the market.

How is your firm different than the competition in the area?

MD: The Matt Dimmick Real Estate Team has always been about what we can do to help people, so when our clients’ friends mention real estate, they can’t help but say, “You have to call my REALTOR®.” It’s not about the commission. It’s about building relationships and striving to offer the best customer service. I’ve become friends with a lot of my customers.

How has your position evolved over the years?

MD: Since 2017, I’ve eased off of working directly with buyers and sellers, and do more consulting with agents who work on my team. I had hired Liz Steele as an admin back when I first started, and she wanted to get into sales. Now she runs my team and I consult with her. I’m in the process of selling her a percentage of my team so that we will be partners.

What attracts agents to your company?

MD: I’m well-known in the area and Liz runs a really good team. We have a lot of leads coming in that we need people to cover, and people like to come to a place that has been successful in the business.

What is your growth strategy for the year ahead?

MD: Right now, Liz and her husband are doing the lion’s share of the deals, so my growth plan is to figure out how to leverage Liz so that she’s managing the team. That will require me to go out and get more agents, and for Liz to share deals with new agents. I would like to add a couple of agents this year. We’ve also been talking about getting some new designations and adding more commercial to our operations…being more proactive than we have been.

How important is technology to the company, and how do you stay informed on what’s available?

MD: It’s so important. We are really excited about what Keller Williams is rolling out because they always have great things that help us.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.