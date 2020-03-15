Century 21 Real Estate Takes Extraordinary Experiences to Global Heights Via New Referral Network From Immobel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced a new technology solutions collaboration with Immobel, The CENTURY 21 Global Referral NetworkSM (the “Referral Network”), which will eventually connect its 11,500 offices worldwide and help its relentless affiliated sales professionals take extraordinary experiences to global heights.

Currently offered in eight countries (United States, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Cyprus, Montenegro, Albania and Macedonia), the Referral Network is a market differentiator that will bring speed and security to client relationships and agent referrals, and a more seamless method for closing continent-to-continent and country-to-country deals. This program is yet another example of how the CENTURY 21® brand is transforming the way consumers and industry professionals interact by providing C21® entrepreneurs with the tools they need to deliver personalized moments along every step of the real estate experience, no matter where they are located.

“This collaboration with Immobel is another milestone in an almost 50-year history of Century 21 Real Estate as a brand consistently remaining relevant with consumers and industry professionals alike,” says Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We believe that delivering a globally-focused, continent-to-continent and country-to-country e-commerce integrated service and referral platform will significantly improve the value proposition for our CENTURY 21 System members, but, more importantly, help them better serve the clients and customers they connect with each day.”

For sellers of real property, the Referral Network, in conjunction with century21.com/global, opens the world to their listings, including the 131,000 CENTURY 21-affiliated agents and their customers across the globe. For homebuyers and investors who might be relocating, buying a vacation home or looking for an investment property, being able to view available properties in their native languages and currencies makes the process easier, and fosters better communications and global collaboration between them and their agents.

“Now more than ever, our affiliated brokerages need to offer speed, convenience and security that first and foremost meets the needs of their clients,” adds Miedler. “The Referral Network offers all three of these vital functions, and the result will be a greater peace of mind for the globe’s real estate consumers.”



