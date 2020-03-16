Detailed Planning and Organization Can Minimize the Stress of Moving

When planning a move, make a list of everything that needs to be done. You may find a moving app helpful.

Figure out what to get rid of before you book a moving company. They will need to know how much stuff you plan to transport to give you a quote.

Make a detailed list of what will go in each room.

Color-code and number boxes and make an inventory of each box’s contents so you can find things easily.

If you need to take apart furniture or electronics and put them back together, take photos to make it easier.

Pack things you won’t need first and essentials last.