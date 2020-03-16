Oregon Realty Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate to Grow in Portland Metro, Rural Areas

With a focus on leveraging the CENTURY 21® brand’s relevance in the market and its world-class marketing, agent learning and industry-best technology and productivity tools, Oregon Realty has announced it has officially affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will officially do business as CENTURY 21 Cascade.

Patrick Smith, CEO and owner, and Sydnay Bryant, managing broker, chose the CENTURY 21 brand as the best option to help grow their residential and commercial business, and provide extraordinary technology services and relationship-building products to their 140-plus relentless affiliated sales professionals.

“We believe in serving the client, first and foremost,” says Smith, “and by affiliating with a brand focused on transforming the industry from transactional to experiential and perfecting the overall experience, we are enhancing our reputation and relevance as a provider of extraordinary services today and well into the future.”

“To have yet another industry and local market leader join our growing family is terrific news for the CENTURY 21 brand,” says Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We look forward to working with Patrick, Sydnay and the team at CENTURY 21 Cascade who go above and beyond and deliver 121 percent to their real estate clients throughout the Portland metropolitan area, including rural areas and Southwest Washington.”

Currently, CENTURY 21 Cascade has four offices and a commercial division located in Clackamas, Oregon City, Portland West and Vernonia. Both Smith and Bryant expect even more growth in the coming months and years ahead.

“The entire Northwest part of the country is growing, and we need to grow with it,” explains Bryant. “The CENTURY 21 brand was the best choice for helping us to do just that, both with homebuyers and sellers as well as commercial clientele looking to invest in the area.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.