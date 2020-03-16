Sometimes Filing a Homeowners Insurance Claim Is a Bad Idea

Don’t file a homeowners insurance claim for every loss. The company could raise your rates or cancel your policy, even if it denied the claim.

Check your policy’s exclusions and declarations to find out if coverage applies.

Get an estimate for repairs. If it’s not much more than your deductible, the insurer could raise your rates, which could cost you more in the long run.

If you filed two claims in three years, the insurance company would most likely raise your rates. It could also end your coverage.

Insurance companies share information. Filing too many claims with one insurer could make it difficult or impossible to get coverage from another.