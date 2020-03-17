C2EX Now Counts Towards Code of Ethics Training

NAR PULSE—Thanks to recent rule changes, maintaining a Commitment to Excellence Endorsement now fulfills the Code of Ethics training requirement for NAR membership—another great reason for you and your agents to complete the C2EX program. Encourage them to start their C2EX journey today!

Hack, Breach, Phish…

…three words that can spell disaster for your business. Through NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program, REALTOR®-owned brokerages now have access to premium discounts and customized cyber liability insurance coverage designed to meet the unique needs of real estate professionals. Should an attack occur, the insurers will work with you to recoup losses, recover stolen data and preserve your professional reputation. Learn more.

MVP Members: Earn and Learn With MVP!

Get ready for Fair Housing Month by downloading the free Housing Point: Fair Housing Act Video to receive the 7 Streams of Lead Gen Success Webinar – Download. Act by March 31!