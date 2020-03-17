Focus on Setting Listing Appointments

We all know that top-performing real estate agents list homes. Lots of them.

There are so many fantastic things that having a high listing inventory bring you as an agent. Making sure you are consistently going on listing appointments (or, marketing proposal appointments) is paramount to your success.

Here are four successful traits of top-performing listing agents, and the benefits of each. Adopt these for your own success. Start today and you will double (or even triple!) your listings and sales, and, ultimately, your income.

Be relentlessly focused on listing opportunities.

Even when people are not sure when they want to move, it is never too early to convert that lead into a new client relationship to market their home. It is also never too early for you to go preview their home—after all, they need you at the beginning of the process to help stage and prepare the home. You can save them time and money on the front end, making yourself and your knowledge invaluable to them. Even a person who is thinking about moving 6-12 months out is a great new lead opportunity. Don’t discount them because they don’t want to sell immediately. Make setting appointments a weekly priority.

The only way you will list a home for sale is if you are going on listing appointments. You must secure listing appointments for yourself every week—it has to be your main priority. Make a plan, or use our GoldMine Pipeline™ strategy (below), to track your leads and make appointments with them. Set a goal each week and month on how many appointments you will set and go on to create your success!

Don’t stop prospecting until you have four listing appointments.

Agents ask me all the time, “How many calls do I need to make?” and my answer is, “Make as many calls as you need to, to secure four listing appointments…then make 10 more calls after that while you’re on fire!” This mindset will help you be more strategic, with a more effective approach when speaking to your new clients, in getting appointments.



4. Master the script strategy for being a successful listing agent.

Learn how to effectively guide the listing and marketing presentation so that you win the listing. Additionally, you need to master the strategy of pricing, negotiations and managing client expectations with sellers. (We all know they are definitely different than working with buyers.) The major difference with top-performing listing agents is that they have mastered the strategy of controlling the conversation with sellers, effectively getting their homes marketed and sold, through inspection and closing.

Being relentlessly focused on listings is a total game changer for your business. So many other fantastic and amazing things happen when you are the listing agent—more signs with your name, more sign calls, online inquiries, everyone giving the credit of the sale to you, and so much more! To take your business to the next level, make sure you make calls and set appointments at a certain number per week. Overcome the fear of working with sellers, and gain the confidence to know and articulate your value and strategy, and you will be on your way to doubling or tripling your production and success.

For a free copy of my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Worksheet, click here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.