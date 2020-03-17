HUNT Real Estate ERA Rolling Out Adwerx Digital Marketing Platform for Entire Network of Agents

HUNT Real Estate ERA, family-owned and -operated in New York State since 1911, is upping its commitment to its agents’ success through its modern approach to real estate. Critical to this is the full-service Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform. Since initial adoption in February 2018, Adwerx has automated more than 13,000 online listings, delivered over 117 million impressions for HUNT Real Estate ERA properties and driven nearly 400,000 individual click-throughs from interested prospects.

Building on this success of promoting new listings through automated listing advertising, HUNT Real Estate ERA is expanding its digital marketing program with the full Adwerx platform. In addition to automated listing ads, all agents will receive automated retargeting technology and the option to launch personalized, local streaming TV commercials.

“Our sales professionals have seen extremely positive results from the automated listing ads created and deployed by Adwerx,” says Dan Mirsky, marketing director, HUNT Real Estate ERA. “They’re receiving good feedback from their clients and getting new leads as well. We’re positive we’ll see continued growth and results as we expand our digital marketing strategy through Adwerx.”

The Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform delivers each client a fully integrated, results-oriented digital marketing solution:

Agents can exceed their client’s expectations and create immediate online visibility for their listing. Automated ads are displayed on Facebook, mobile apps and premium websites that consumers and potential homebuyers visit regularly, including local and national news outlets.

Intelligent retargeting extends agents’ reach and the opportunity to recapture the interest of prospects. In fact, 43 percent of their website visitors (potential clients) are more likely to convert (Criteo) as a result of online retargeting ads that follow their online behavior.

With more than 70 percent of U.S households subscribing to at least one streaming service (Forbes), Adwerx’s Personalized Streaming TV Commercials will deliver next-level brand exposure on the most successful advertising medium.

“We’re thrilled that the HUNT Real Estate ERA team has realized positive, measurable results and are now implementing other advanced services like Personalized Streaming TV Commercials,” says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “Making digital advertising accessible, frictionless and easy for our clients is our top priority.”

It is essential for both agents and brokers to use digital advertising to stay at the forefront of today’s competitive real estate market. The Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform delivers comprehensive digital advertising strategies that are easy to create and deploy, and, enables brokerage leaders to recruit and retain top talent.

“By investing in digital advertising and marketing on behalf of our agents, it allows them to focus on their top priority: acquiring and selling more listings and serving their clients,” says Charlie Hunt, executive vice president and COO, HUNT Real Estate ERA. “The Adwerx platform has become a powerful differentiator as we grow our agent base and listing inventory.”



