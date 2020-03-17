The Power of a CRM

Top agents say that 66 percent of their business comes from their sphere of influence annually, but only if they stay in touch. Putting a system in place to do that is not a “should do,” it’s a “must do.”

Throughout my many, many years in this business, one comment continues to bubble up from agents that have been in the business for years: “I wished I had started keeping track of my book of business sooner.” Hands-down, it is one of the most important things you can do to build a solid, sustainable career with a referral base you can count on.

When I speak on this topic with agents, I often refer to an extraordinary agent and savvy businesswoman Annette from Long Island. At dinner with a group of agents and mortgage professionals, we were all talking about the importance of staying in touch with your sphere and knowing your numbers. We asked, “How many are in your sphere?” She, without blinking or hesitation, said 997. Wow, right? That’s specific! She said she knew exactly the amount because that’s the number she mails to every month and follows up via client events and one-on-one interactions every year. Annette doesn’t have to prospect anymore. The business comes to her via referrals. That’s a model to remember!

On our recent webinar, we talked about the benefits of consistent farming—whether to a niche or a geographic farm area or neighborhood. Just like it’s sphere of influence cousin, your farm area needs to be in a CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) so that you know who you are connecting with and when, and can keep tabs on that prospecting activity.

The ultimate goal is to move those folks from your farm into your sphere, which includes people who already know you, like you and trust you enough to do business with you. When you turn a homeowner in your farm into a client, they then become part of that sphere as well as your farm.

If you’ve not yet put your contacts and clients into a CRM, this month is an excellent time to get started so you have a system in place as you build your business. I believe in this so strongly that we’ve actually partnered with a vendor to build a CRM our coaching members can easily use.

Markets will always shift­—they are cyclical by nature. The agents that succeed regardless of market conditions do so because they are consistent about staying top of mind, and the only way to do that is by having a system you can rely on. If you need help in getting started, my team is here for you!

