How to Find the Perfect Luxury Home to Age in Place

There comes a time in everyone’s life when it’s necessary to find a home to grow old in. Sure, this may conjure up images of shower bars and staircase lifts, but there’s much more to a home where you can age in place and frankly, there’s much to get excited about when looking for one. Here are a few tips to help your search for the perfect residence to age in place.

Walkability

A neighborhood where you can easily walk to restaurants, shopping and entertainment will only become more desirable with age. Being able to engage with a vibrant community without having to get in your car provides extreme convenience and if the day comes when you’re no longer comfortable driving, then walkability is essential.

Space Considerations

An important factor is having a home that’s manageably sized. After all, you probably don’t want to deal with all of the upkeep and maintenance that comes with a large, sprawling property. However, a few extra bedrooms might be necessary for when your children and grandchildren come to visit. Striking the right balance is key to finding a home that meets your needs.

Content Square 1.

Luxurious Features

You’ve worked hard and now it’s time to treat yourself. Whether it’s a backyard oasis where generations can gather or a luxury building with every imaginable amenity, take the time to identify the features that are most important to your lifestyle at this stage and don’t feel bad about pampering yourself.

Accessibility

A single-floor residence is generally the preferred choice when purchasing a home to age in place, but it’s also important to consider the entry points. Will it be an apartment with an elevator or a house with a front door that’s easily accessed? A steep staircase at the main entrance is best to be avoided, especially if there’s a chance of it getting icy in the winter.