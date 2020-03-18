6 Interesting Places for Luxury Real Estate Agents to Find Affluent Clients

In real estate, relationships are absolutely everything. While you may have no trouble nurturing client relationships, finding those relationships can sometimes be a challenge.

As a luxury real estate agent, networking should be as habitual as brushing your teeth. Every single day is an exciting chance to grow your network, and the more you branch out, the better your chances at real estate success.

However, it’s easy to get stuck in a networking rut, and soon you find yourself going to the same events year after year, while your pool of prospects starts to lose its depth.

If it’s time to shake up your network a bit, here are a few ideas to put you on the path to finding clients and agents you love to work with while you write your own real estate success story.

1. Wellness Retreats

Going to a wellness retreat with the goal of leaving with a lead is a win-win: You get to take a much-needed break for selfcare, and you’ll likely add an affluent client to add to your network.

With health and wellness being a huge trend in affluent communities at the moment, you’re sure to make some meaningful connections with a future buyer, seller, or even other agents who are there to unwind.



2. Museums

Museums are another great place to take your real estate success to the next level. Museums often rely on wealthy donors and will display names on plaques and lists. Annual memberships are typically fairly inexpensive, and becoming a member can get your foot in the door to monthly events and exhibitions that donors are likely to attend.

3. Gardening Clubs

Gardening clubs not only attract individuals who are interested in home improvement and real estate, but also those with disposable income. These attendees will likely see your value right away and will love having someone of your expertise to weigh in on real estate. Finding a garden club can be as simple as running a quick Google search for “gardening clubs” in your city.

4. Senior Support Groups

Demographically speaking, seniors tend to be more affluent than younger demographics and possess more disposable income and multiple real estate assets. They benefit from help with taxes, wealth management, and an agent who can help them with their own real estate success if they use their wealth to invest in rental, vacation or commercial properties.

If you aren’t a senior yourself, consider hosting a regular community event for seniors to get real estate advice. It’s easy to get the word out via Facebook Groups, flyers around town, and by calling the people in your network to let them know what you’re offering.

5. Sports Clubs and High-End Gyms

Studies show that the vast majority of highly successful, affluent individuals exercise more than other demographics. In fact, most studies show that they exercise from 30-60 minutes every single day. While this may be a bit of an investment for a monthly membership, you can also look at it as an investment in your own personal health. Attending a fitness class or two every week, or showing up at the same time every day to establish yourself, can help affluent members get to know you and keep you top of mind for their next transaction.

6. Charity Events

This may seem like an obvious place to mix and mingle with the affluent, but some newer agents may shy away from the price of becoming a donor to their favorite charities as they spend on other important marketing tools. However, it’s not necessary to become a donor to make connections. Agents can also look into volunteer roles, which will also open up the lines of communication with affluent individuals who are attending the events.

This may be one of the easiest ways to connect with potential affluent clients. Sharing a common cause that you both really care about will make it easier to break the ice and connect with attendees.

Want to take your real estate success to the next level in the luxury market? Becoming a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) member gives you exclusive access to tools that help you meet clients, such as ClubCorp, Kiss, Bow or Shake Hands Digital, Online Wealth Lookup, and more. Learn how to earn your designation and access the exclusive benefits only awarded to our elite community.