Pros and Cons of Raising Your Homeowners Insurance Deductible

Raising your deductible could lower your monthly premiums since you assume more responsibility for the costs of repairing your home and replacing damaged property.

If you choose a higher deductible, make sure you have enough money set aside to cover it if you have to file a claim.

If you couldn’t afford the deductible, you couldn’t file an insurance claim and might have to live in a house with major damage.

The amount you could save by raising your deductible depends on where you live.

Contact your insurance company or agent and discuss a range of deductibles and how they could affect your premiums.

