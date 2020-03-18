Teaching Young Kids to Help You Keep the House Clean

If you have young children, set realistic expectations when it comes to cleanliness.

Focus on preventing chaos and accidents.

Let your kids play in specific areas and limit the number of toys they can have out at once.

Designate areas for toys, books, jackets, shoes and other items. Enforce the rules.

Only let kids eat at a table or in a highchair.

Have them put their dishes in the sink or dishwasher and wash their hands when they’re done. Clean up messes ASAP.

Tidy up by yourself when your kids are occupied.

Have the entire family pitch in for 10-15 minutes each evening. Play music and make it fun.