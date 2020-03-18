Tips to Help You Design Your New Kitchen

Before renovating your kitchen, think carefully about the design.

Identify problems with your current cabinets and find ways to increase or modify storage.

If you need more workspace, add counters or an island, but make sure you will still have adequate storage space.

Put the refrigerator, stove and sink close together.

Be sure that appliance and cabinet doors can open without bumping into other things.

Leave enough room for people to walk around when someone is cooking.

Install plenty of lighting.

Don’t buy cheap cabinets to save money. They will wear out and detract from the room’s appearance.

Consult a kitchen design expert and contractor for advice.