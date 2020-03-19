4 Beautiful Plants to Add Curb Appeal This Spring

If you’re preparing your home for the spring market, then it’s just about time to start boosting curb appeal. While there are plenty of tried and true methods, from a new front door to a fresh coat of paint, one of the best ways to make your home feel energized and inviting is to add plants around the property. Following are a few favorites that are low maintenance and will deliver instant appeal this spring.

Hydrangeas

Nothing beats a hydrangea in full bloom. This versatile shrub can give any yard a lush feel and can produce flowers in a variety of different colors, including pink, purple, blue or white. If pruned early enough, they’ll be in bloom by mid-spring and can greet any prospective buyers at your front door.

Daylily

Vibrant and hardy, daylilies are the perfect perennial for your spring garden because certain types will bloom early in the season and can even withstand chilly mornings with frost on the ground. Prized for their beautiful flowers, they require surprising little maintenance as long as they receive at least six hours of sunlight each day.

Deutzia

Introduce deutzia to your garden and you can expect to be rewarded with fragrant white flowers that appear mid-spring and last well into the summer. This thick shrub can grow over 10 feet tall, which makes it ideal if you want to screen out the neighbors and add some privacy. Although deutzia can usually tolerate partial shade, in general, the more sunlight they receive, the better.

Coral Honeysuckle

If you want a climber that will grow up the side of your house or cling to a trellis, a coral honeysuckle will do just that. Clusters of red flowers typically bloom by late spring and are known to attract birds, butterflies and bees, making your home feel like an oasis for nature lovers.