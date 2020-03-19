4 Next-Level Features for Your Home Wellness Area

As affluent homeowners continue to prioritize physical and mental wellbeing, they’ve demonstrated a willingness to spend extra on properties that enable them to feel and look their best. If this sounds like something you might be interested in, then read on to learn about a few of today’s most exciting wellness features that are finding their way into high-end homes.

Cryotherapy Chamber

Chances are, by now, you’ve heard of cryotherapy chambers. This treatment, which entails exposing yourself to temperatures as low as –250 F for a few minutes, might sound chilling, but it’s been touted for a variety of potential health benefits, such as relieving muscle and joint pain, rejuvenating skin and boosting energy levels. If you want a home wellness area that leaves nothing to be desired, a cryotherapy chamber could be well worth it.

Himalayan Salt Room

Over the past few years, Himalayan salt rooms have become a popular feature at luxury spas and resorts, which is why it was only a matter of time before they started popping up in luxury homes. Breathing salty air, otherwise known as halotherapy, is said to help improve the immune system and relieve symptoms of certain respiratory conditions, like asthma and allergies.

Content Square 1.

Sensory Deprivation Chamber

For those who suffer from anxiety, brain fog or simply spend too much time looking at screens, a sensory deprivation chamber might be the perfect addition to your wellness area. While floating in total darkness for a few minutes—or even up to a few hours!— many people have said they experience a state similar to deep meditation that delivers relaxation and clarity.

Infrared Sauna

For those who want the health benefits of a traditional sauna, but don’t particularly enjoy subjecting themselves to high temperatures, an infrared sauna is worth looking into. Using infrared lights, the body is directly heated but the air is not, which some find to be a more pleasant experience. Like a traditional sauna, they’re used for many different reasons and can potentially improve circulation, relieve arthritis and joint pain, and much more.