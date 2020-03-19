Atlanta Communities Launches Powerful New Technology Platform, kvCORE, From Inside Real Estate

Atlanta Communities has partnered with Inside Real Estate to provide the powerful tech platform, kvCORE, to over 1,400 agents. The comprehensive solution will provide a single destination for Atlanta Communities agents and teams to manage and grow their real estate business, while increasing efficiencies throughout the brokerage.



“Rolling out the kvCORE platform by Inside Real Estate is a very exciting time for our brokerage,” says Judson Adamson, chief executive officer of Atlanta Communities. “At Atlanta Communities, we believe our agents are our greatest asset and we are committed to providing them the very best tools available. With Inside Real Estate, we found not only the most robust technology; we found a partner who shares our vision and is committed to helping our agents succeed.”

Atlanta Communities’ enterprise level implementation of kvCORE combines add-on solutions CORE BackOffice, CORE ListingMachine and CORE Social to create a single integrated brokerage platform. The robust suite of productivity tools include:

Independent lead generation and sophisticated lead routing for both agents and teams

A private CRM database with lead and contact ownership to keep agents and teams in full control of their data

Behavioral automation leveraging AI to engage five to 10 times more leads and sphere of influence contacts

Automated listing marketing and social media branding with platform add-ons, CORE ListingMachine and CORE Social

Streamlined agent onboarding, commission disbursements and reporting through CORE Back office

“In our partnership with Inside Real Estate, we have created our own tech ecosystem, streamlining the way our brokerage does business while empowering our agents and teams with a personal, private platform to grow their business. By leveraging the latest in AI and automation, we are helping our agents accomplish more, in less time,” says Tony Stephens, chief operating officer, Atlanta Communities.

“We are honored to be partnering with Atlanta Communities, a nationally recognized brokerage leader,” says Joe Skousen, president, Inside Real Estate. “Atlanta Communities proves to be a forward-thinking brokerage, committed to providing best-in-class technology to empower their growing footprint of agents and teams. We’re excited to see them launch with a full suite of Inside Real Estate solutions and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

For more information, please visit insiderealestate.com.