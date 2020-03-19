How to Introduce a Nautical Theme to Your Home

If you’ve ever wanted to give your home the laid-back feel of life at sea, you may want to consider introducing a nautical theme to your living space. Even if you can’t spend every day out on the water, you can certainly recreate the breezy ambience by giving your interiors a touch of maritime style. Following are several tips for giving your home a nautical makeover.

Colors are Key

If there’s any color scheme that screams nautical, it’s blue and white. From an area rug designed with the classic striped pattern to a white couch with blue throw pillows, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this iconic color combination. If you’re worried about it feeling a little cold, then adding wood finishes can help to keep your interiors warm.

Rattan and Wicker

Rattan and wicker furniture are having a moment in design circles right now. Although they’ve traditionally been used as outdoor furniture, it’s become increasingly common to bring these natural textures inside. They’re sure to provide the perfect complement to a coastal color scheme, while exuding craftsmanship and casual elegance.

Get Creative With Accents

Achieving the nautical look throughout your home is all about using the right accent pieces. You can get creative decorating with items that are repurposed from a boat, like mounting oars on a wall or framing nautical flags. Lifebuoys and mounted trophy fish are also popular touches when designing a space that’s inspired by maritime life.

Go Big on Built-Ins

Everyone who spends time on a boat knows that built-in features are an important part of the design because they make for an efficient use of space and are secure in the event of high seas. Whether it’s a simple window seat, a breakfast nook or even bunk beds, working with an architect to add a few thoughtful built-in features around the house will significantly enhance the nautical appeal.