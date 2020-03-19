NAHREP Installs Sara Rodriguez as 2020 National President

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) announced that it has installed its 2020 national leaders to the organization’s Board of Directors and Corporate Board of Governors, including 2020 President Sara Rodriguez.

“In a few short years, Sara’s work ethic, presentation skills and charisma has already placed her in a very select group of extraordinary Latino leaders,” says NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO Gary Acosta. “In this challenging environment, expect NAHREP to take a quantum leap forward under her leadership.”

Rodriguez is the CEO/Owner of Titan Title, a certified women-owned company, and a partner at Mendez Rodriguez, PLC. Her practice specializes on all matters related to residential and commercial real estate transactions. Rodriguez was 2016 president of the NAHREP Northern Virginia chapter, which saw a 400-percent membership growth under her leadership. She is active in her community and now mentors other women entrepreneurs in Virginia.

The NAHREP national president holds a vital leadership position within the organization, including chairman of the national board. Rodriguez’s former position will be filled by Luis Padilla, who was installed as the 2020 president-elect. Four new directors were sworn onto the national board: Nora Aguirre, Rob Chevez, Oralia Herrera, and Mauricio Perez.

“Luis is one of the most disciplined leaders NAHREP has in its network,” says Acosta. “It will be an honor to work side by side with him in the coming years.”

Realogy Holdings Corp. leader Jason Riveiro was installed to chair the organization’s 2020 Corporate Board of Governors, guiding NAHREP in serving both the real estate market and its practitioners.

“Jason is one of the brightest young Latino executives I have had the privilege of knowing,” says 2019 NAHREP President David Acosta. “I have no doubt that our corporate board will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Riveiro serves as director of Global Development and Growth Markets at Realogy Holdings Corp. He will serve with Co-Chair David Acosta, immediate past president of NAHREP.

NAHREP 2020 National Board of Directors



Sara Rodriguez – 2020 President

Gary Acosta – Co-Founder & CEO

Luis Padilla – 2020 President-Elect

David Acosta – 2019 President/Immediate Past President

Neil Terc – Treasurer

Neily Soto – Secretary

Gerardo “Jerry” Ascencio – Hispanic Wealth Project Chairman

Juan Martinez – Chapter Subsidiary Chairman

Nora Aguirre – Director

Joe Castillo – Director

Rob Chevez – Director

Mark Dimas – Director

Oralia Herrera – Director

Alex Mosquera – Director

Mauricio Perez – Director

Nuria Rivera – Director

Josue Soto – Director

Alicia Trevino – Director



For more information, please visit nahrep.org.