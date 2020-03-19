NAR to Deliver Virtual Solutions for 2020 REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo

Due to recent restrictions and recommendations implemented by the federal and Washington, D.C. governments, the National Association of REALTORSÂ®Â announced Wednesday that it will deliver previously-planned programming and committee meetings virtually. With the Centers for Disease Control issuing guidance limiting discretionary travel and gatherings of more than 10 people for the next eight weeks, and Washington, D.C. also instituting a state of emergency to limit the spread of COVID-19, NAR will no longer hold the 2020 REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in person from May 11-16 in Washington, D.C.

The nation’s largest trade association also announced Wednesday that it will use the time from now until July 1 as a reset to implement new virtual opportunities for member participation within all of its meetings and events. In addition, NAR noted it will be “putting members first” by focusing on enhancing and increasing member offeringsÂ that will directly help America’s 1.4 million REALTORSÂ®Â navigate the coronavirus’ unprecedented impact on members’ personal lives and businesses.

NAR will provide virtual options to ensure the full governance of its organization can continue while designing a true virtual meeting and convention in place of the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. The virtual experience will include, among other components:

Committee Meetings

Key Sessions

Elections

Coordination to secure alternate avenues for participation for state and local associations



Payment and Refunds



Registration:Â The majority of registrations required no fee and will be canceled. Individuals who paid for the meetings, expo, pre-conference courses or special events will be automatically refunded in full.

Hotel:Â Those who reserved a hotel through NAR will have registration automatically canceled; no deposits have been processed.

Airfare:Â PleaseÂ contact your air carrier as soon as possible and seek a refund or credit.

NAR looks forward to bringing members and participants together with engaging technology. Details on virtual meetings and dates will be forthcoming.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.