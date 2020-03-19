vipHomeLink Partners With CENTURY 21 New Millennium to Bring Personalized Home Maintenance

vipHomeLink has entered into a new partnership with CENTURY 21 New Millennium. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink and CENTURY 21 New Millennium are bringing the vipHomeLink home management app to both existing and prospective homebuyer clients of CENTURY 21 New Millennium’s more than 900 agents across 21 branch offices serving the Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. markets.

According to vipHomeLink, the company is excited to partner with the technology-forward and customer-centric real estate organization, part of Realogy Holdings Corp., to help achieve its mission of simplifying homeownership by engaging and empowering CENTURY 21 New Millennium homebuyers to help make their homes safer, more valuable and more enjoyable.

vipHomeLink is a home management app that enables REALTORS® to continue their relationship with their homebuyer clients post-closing, strengthening the agent’s personal digital brand while helping their homebuyers organize, maintain and improve their most valuable asset, their homes. The app helps homebuyers:

Content Square 1.

Stay organized and save time by storing all home info and documents in a highly-secure home profile for easy access

Stay on top of routine, but necessary, home maintenance with personalized reminders that help to prevent costly repairs, saving them money

Improve the safety and increase the value of their home with tailored home improvement recommendations

Learn more about their home via expert-backed blogs and podcasts, and in-app vipTIPS

vipHomeLink Co-Founder Geoff Martin and VP of Ecosystem Development Paul Chadowski have been leading the partnership and meeting with CENTURY 21 New Millennium brokerages across the Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. area since the end of 2019. As part of joining this partnership, all CENTURY 21 New Millennium REALTORS® can now provide discounted vipHomeLink memberships to their homebuyers, as well as distribute sponsored content and leverage other co-branding opportunities with vipHomeLink.