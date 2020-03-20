Do You Have a Pest Infestation Right Under Your Nose?

Pests can cause major home damage, and problems are easy to miss if you don’t know what to look for.

A pest inspector will check the entire house and yard for signs of insects that you could overlook and recommend an appropriate solution.

If you want to sell your house, a pest inspection might be required by state or local law or by the buyer’s lender.

Sometimes a prospective buyer won’t proceed without a clear pest inspection report.

If you suspect you might have a pest problem, get your home inspected.

Treating a problem now will cost a lot less than repairing major structural damage later.