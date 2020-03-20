How to Stay Social While Practicing Social Distancing

It can be incredibly isolating to be stuck at home while practicing social distancing. And that’s become the new reality for many Americans. But being at home doesn’t have to mean you’re alone. There are many ways you can be social and connected while staying inside your home. Here are some tips:

Use social media. Everyone is a lot more active on social media right now because it gives people the opportunity to feel connected even if they’re in isolation. Use social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Snapchat to stay in touch with everyone. You can have conversations through Facebook groups, view videos and content that your friends and colleagues have shared, and share pictures of cute animals because that makes everyone feel a little bit better.

Get on the phone. I know, no one talks on the phone anymore, right? This is the perfect time to change that. Have long phone conversations with friends and family to check up on them and update each other even while you’re separated from each other.

Try video conferencing. You can talk to your family, friends and colleagues as if they were in the same room with you. Just hop on a video call and have a conversation like you normally would. Being able to see someone’s facial expressions along with hearing their voice will help you really feel connected.

Attend virtual events. You can find practically any kind of event in virtual form online. Even breweries are participating in the new trend. And there are concerts being streamed so you can rock out with thousands of others online. Find something you’re interested in and join a virtual gathering that applies.

This is a great opportunity to connect with people all around the world. Find online groups and communities that you can relate to and join in on the fun! And if you’re still feeling disconnected, just remember we’re all going through this together and so none of us are really alone.