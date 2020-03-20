Mortgage Refinancing Options for Homeowners with Little or No Equity

If you have a mortgage with a high loan-to-value ratio, refinancing options are available.

If you got a mortgage through Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac on or after Oct. 1, 2017, you may be able to reduce your monthly payments, lower your interest rate, shorten the amortization term or switch to a fixed rate.

You may be able to refinance an FHA loan, even if you owe more than your house is worth.

The Veterans Affairs Administration offers an option that may lower your interest rate.

In some cases, you may be able to refinance a conventional mortgage with less than 20 percent equity.

Discuss your options with your lender.