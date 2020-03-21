Monthly Housing on Demand

HouseStay Takes the Stress out of Booking Furnished Homes



Ali Giwelli learned this past fall that he would need to temporarily relocate to San Francisco for work, and he needed to find a place to live quickly. At the time, he didn’t know how long he would need to stay, or much about what to do to find a place to live.

“I had never used a relocation professional before,” explains Giwelli. “I was new to California and figured it was best to let them know what I wanted and have them find a suitable accommodation.”

But he found the experience taxing. For one, he wasn’t in the area, so he couldn’t see a place in person. He was also fearful of spending thousands of dollars on a place without getting a full picture of what the space looked like—and where it was located.

“Looking for an apartment in California coming from the Midwest is not easy,” says Giwelli. “You need to find the right price, the right location and a place you’ll like. None of it is easy.”

That’s when Giwelli’s friend introduced him to HouseStay, and he quickly saw the benefits of utilizing the online marketplace for furnished homes and apartment rentals.

“You tell them what you want, and they start looking for you and do the leg work,” says Giwelli. “They send listings right to you, and you can decide what’s best for you. And everything is done online.”

Initially connecting with HouseStay in October 2019, Giwelli moved into his apartment—a space that’s comfortable enough to make him feel as though he’s home—less than three weeks later.

One of the keys to finding the perfect place? HouseStay’s 3D virtual tours, which allowed Giwelli to see the apartment before booking. Plus, using HouseStay’s fully automated booking process enabled him to find and book the property in minutes, negating the hassle associated with going through his HR manager and the relocation expert he was originally working with.

“HouseStay takes away the hassle of finding a place that suits your requirements and budget, allowing you to concentrate on your work and family,” says Giwelli, who has nothing but good things to say about his experience with the online booking engine.

“It was a very smooth booking process, and move-in was just as simple,” says Giwelli, who points to the team’s honest and organized approach as a key benefit in the success of the process.

Having already extended his stay three times, Giwelli expects to be in San Francisco for the majority of 2020…but he appreciates the fact that he’s not locked into a lease.

“There are no surprises, and that’s what I like about it,” concludes Giwelli. “I move around a lot for work, and this is the best service I ever got. I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.